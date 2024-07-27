NBA Rumors: Suns could score 'steal' of offseason by signing veteran point guard
Coming off a disappointing end to year 1 of the Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal experiment, there was much speculation that the Phoenix Suns were going to make a rash move this offseason. In the end, the Suns elected to keep their core together while adding a couple of pieces to their roster. Even though the Suns haven't made a big move so far this offseason, there's hope that another year of continuity will go a long way in helping this team reach their lofty expectations.
While that could end up being a foolish line of thinking, that's another conversation for another day. In fact, the Suns may not even be done altering their roster. There's recent speculation that they could be in a position to score one of the "steals" of the offseason. According to Suns insider John Gambadoro, Tyus Jones could be a new target for the Suns. And if Jones is willing to take less money, he could sign with the team soon.
Tyus Jones could be exactly what the Phoenix Suns need
Considering how the Suns struggled last season, adding a more natural point guard like Jones could be a huge boost to the team. For as talented as the backcourt of Beal and Booker are, they aren't natural distributors of the basketball. That's not their strong suit by any means. That's not to say that Beal and Booker can't be effective playmakers; it's just that's not their No. 1 priority when they're on the basketball court. And that's perfectly OK.
But adding a guard who is willing to play a more pass-first position for the team could pay dividends in the long run. It would take significant playmaking pressure off of both Booker and Beal, and would help make their offense more fluid.
Whether the Suns will be able to land Jones on the free-agency market for cheaper than he probably deserves remains to be seen. However, if they are able to accomplish the feat, there's no question that Jones could be one of those small offseason additions that play a big role in helping a team unlock new heights.
The Suns are entering a season with a ton of pressure on their shoulders. Any addition, including Jones, will give this team a much-needed added jolt.