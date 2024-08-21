NBA Rumors: There may no longer be a fit for Julius Randle on the New York Knicks
NBA Rumors: With the additions the New York Knicks have made over the past eight months, there may no longer be a fit for Julius Randle.
Over the past eight months, the New York Knicks have done an amazing job in upgrading their core. The Knicks have managed to add OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges via trade in the last calendar year. As they prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Knicks are considered to be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. With the moves they've made of late, they have one of the best rosters, from top to bottom, in the NBA.
In addition to the addition of Bridges this summer, the Knicks are also anticipating the return of Randle, who missed the second half of the season due to a shoulder injury. Randle, who is eligible for a contract extension as he enters what could be the final year of his contract, will attempt to try to find his place on the new-look team.
Will Tom Thibodeau find a way to make it all work?
One of the bigger questions heading into this season revolves around whether Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will be able to make it all work. With all the moving parts this season, there will be plenty of pressure on Thibs (and the Knicks) to deliver. There's no more being the surprise of the East. The Knicks have huge expectations on their shoulders and they'll need to answer the bell.
Part of that is on the players to remain healthy and come through when they're needed. But another huge part of that centers around Thibs putting his players exactly where they need to be to find success - being able to balance and maintain the rotation in a way that is most effective.
This season, that will include finding the right roles for Bridges, Anunoby, and Randle - three players who will essentially be learning to play within the Knicks' adjusted system once again. You expect the roles of Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart to all relatively remain the same. However, New York's other three key players will be looking to find where they fit.
And if I had to make a prediction of which player could end up struggling the most in those pursuits, I'd lean toward Randle. Are we sure he starts when he's ready? Are we sure he's going to mesh perfectly alongside Anunoby and Bridges? There are big questions surrounding Randle's return to the Knicks this season and considering he's also the only one of the team's core players with just one year left on his contract, perhaps the writing may already be on the wall when it comes to his future in New York.