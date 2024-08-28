NBA Rumors: Warriors gave Brandin Podziemski a risky promise at start of offseason
NBA Rumors: The Golden State Warriors continue to prove they highly value Brandin Podziemski after giving him a risky promise at the start of the NBA offseason.
If it wasn't clear before, it surely is now - the Golden State Warriors believe Brandin Podziemski is a big part of their future. Their actions this offseason are clear evidence of that. First, they opened the summer by letting Klay Thompson walk in free agency. They probably don't willingly do that unless they're sold on Podziemski as a potential future star. On top of that move, there was another bold decision that the Warriors made.
It's now being reported that around the NBA Draft, the Warriors essentially promised Podziemski that he wouldn't be traded. At that point, the whispers surrounding the Warriors possibly making a bold move this offseason were at an all-time high. And if Golden State was going to make a big move via trade, it was all but assumed that Podziemski would have to be a part of that deal. However, in the end, the Warriors made it clear to other teams in trade talks that they weren't Podziemski. They also made that clear to Podziemski before the start of the offseason.
At least thus far, the Warriors have kept their word. Despite being one of the more aggressive pursuers of Lauri Markkanen, it does seem as if the Warriors did keep Podziemski off the table in those discussions. All signs continue to point to a huge jump in development for Podziemski as he prepares for a bigger role this season in Golden State.
How good can Brandin Podziemski be for the Warriors this season?
Even though the Warriors do feel strongly about Podziemski as a potential replacement for Thompson, it's only right to keep those expectations fair. While Podziemski did show signs of star potential at different points this season for the Warriors, expecting him to take that leap in just his second season is essentially setting him up for disappointment.
Over the last few years, the Warriors have done a great job of being patient with their young players. I can't imagine that will be any different with Podziemski.
The Warriors are clearly high on Podziemski and believe he could be a key part of their next build. I suppose the question is, how soon will this all come to fruition for the team? And will Podziemski evolve into the player the Warriors hope he can be?