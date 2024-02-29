NBA Rumors: Warriors, Klay Thompson trending toward a short-term extension?
All indications point to the Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson agreeing to a short-term extension.
NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson is one of the bigger names set to hit free agency this summer but the overwhelming expectation is that he's going to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the more disappointing teams this season. However, with their core still intact, for now, there's always going to be hope surrounding this team. Heading into the offseason, the Warriors have to solve the concerns that revolve around their recent inconsistencies. Part of their in-season resolutions has been moving veteran All-Star guard Klay Thompson to the bench. It's helped some but it hasn't been an easy pill to swallow for Thompson, leading to even more concerns for him as he prepares to hit the free-agency market this summer.
Ideally, Thompson would like to secure one more big-money deal, and perhaps something close to max money. If he had his preference, that contract would likely come from the Warriors. Though, that doesn't look like it's going to be the case. Thompson has struggled this season and hasn't exactly had a banner year. His play this season is likely going to impact his free-agency market.
Thompson is likely going to have options during the offseason but if he wants to land in a preferable situation, he may have to take a short-term deal. And, depending on how his market develops, that may not be a terrible idea. One option that has been whispered is Thompson returning to the Warriors on a non-max deal.
According to a recent report from ESPN, there seems to be interest on both sides to work toward a short-term deal during the offseason. At this point, it has to be one of the most likely scenarios for Thompson.
How much is Klay Thompson willing to sacrifice?
The question is, how much is he willing to sacrifice at this point in his career to be in a place where he's comfortable and a spot he likely wants to end his career with? That's certainly a question that will ultimately dictate how this offseason goes for both the Warriors and Thompson.
In a vacuum, Thompson on a short-term deal and perhaps embracing his bench role would make the most sense for both sides. Especially if the Warriors are able to make additional moves in addition to re-signing Thompson.
But that's a big "if." The Warriors are heading into the offseason in which they are facing plenty of pressure to retool around Curry. They'll have some difficult decisions to make over the next few months with Thompson's future being at the forefront of those questions.