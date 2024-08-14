NBA Schedule Release: 4 Matchups that should've gotten the opening night nod
There are four other matchups that are good enough to have gotten the NBA's opening night nod instead of what the league ultimately went with.
The full slate of the 2024-25 NBA schedule is going to be released later this week. However, over the last few days, there have been some leaks of part of the schedule. Last week, the Christmas Day slate was revealed and recently, the NBA's opening night schedule was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. In one of the league's most anticipated nights of the season, the doubleheader that will open the 2024-25 campaign is headlined by some of the bigger teams. And, as you would expect, it features the Boston Celtics' ring ceremony.
The 2024-25 NBA schedule will open with the new-look New York Knicks making the trip to TD Garden to take on the Boston Celtics. The NBA's opening night will conclude with the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves visiting Staples Center in what could be one of the final opening nights of LeBron James' career.
The NBA's opening night schedule:
New York Knicks @ Boston Celtics
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers
It's not surprising that the league decided to feature the Knicks, Celtics, and Lakers on opening night - three of the biggest brands the NBA has to offer. But the Wolves as the fourth participant is interesting and continues along the narrative that the league is truly attempting to push Anthony Edwards as one of the next great stars.
But as good as this opening night slate appears to be on paper, I'll make an argument for four other matchups that should've made the cut on opening night.