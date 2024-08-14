NBA Schedule Release: 4 Matchups that should've gotten the opening night nod
Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks
Let's start with the obvious. Two of the most hyped teams heading into the start of this season are going to be the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks. Especially in the Eastern Conference as we await a true rival to arise opposite of the Boston Celtics, all eyes will be on the new-look Sixers and Knicks at the start of the season. What better way to open the season than by placing these two teams against one another on opening night? I understand the NBA wanted to honor the Celtics and give them this night, but the Sixers and Knicks at Madison Square Garden would've been an entertaining twist to start the season.
The Sixers retooled their roster this offseason by signing Paul George and adding a few other key contributors in free agency to their supporting cast. The hope is that the Sixers now have two worthy supporting stars to help Joel Embiid deliver a title to Philadelphia.
On the other end, the Knicks made the bold move of acquiring Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. The team is hoping Bridges could emerge as a potential final piece of their championship puzzle this season.