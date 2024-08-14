NBA Schedule Release: 4 Matchups that should've gotten the opening night nod
Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics
If it wasn't going to be the New York Knicks at the Boston Celtics to open the season, I'd tend to lean that the league was seriously considering putting the Philadelphia 76ers in that spot opposite of the defending champions. After making the big moves this offseason, there's reason to believe that the Sixers could emerge as a strong rival for the Celtics this season. On paper, there's an argument to be made that the Sixers will have the best big 3 in the Eastern Conference, Celtics included, with Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, and Joel Embiid. Injuries will be a huge sticking point to that narrative, but the Sixers have the talent to make a deep playoff run for the first time in more than two decades.
Even with a hobbled roster last season, the Sixers nearly pulled off the first-round upset over the Knicks in the NBA Playoffs. With a more talented roster, you'd have to imagine the Sixers are going to be a serious problem in the Eastern Conference.
Of course, the question is whether they will be a problem for the Celtics, who dominated their way through the East playoffs last year. Admittedly, it would've been great to get the answer to that question on opening night.