NBA Schedule Release: 4 Matchups that should've gotten the opening night nod
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks
In one final suggestion of how the NBA should've handled the opening night schedule, I also would've been intrigued by a rematch of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks. Clearly, the stage was too big for the Wolves last year. However, a rematch would've been a strong way to open the season for both teams. For the Mavs, they should be slighted by not getting the opening night nod. They beat the Wolves and were in the NBA Finals. And they made one of the bigger splashes of the offseason by signing Klay Thompson away from the Golden State Warriors in free agency.
At least on paper, the Mavs appear to be in a great spot heading into the start of the season. With the addition of Klay, the hope is that Dallas has made a big enough of an upgrade that they should be title-ready. Whether or not that will prove to be true remains to be seen. At least on paper, they did what they needed to do this summer.
You can't argue that it wouldn't have been great to get a Mavs-Wolves pairing on opening night, because it would've been a good measuring stick for both teams to open the season.