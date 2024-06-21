A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Golden State Warriors
Best first-round selection: 2019 - 28th pick, Jordan Poole, PG/SG
Jordan Poole might be viewed as overrated now due to his exorbitant contract extension, but we cannot forget that three years ago he helped the Warriors beat the Celtics in the Finals to give Steph his fourth ring. Poole was integral to the Championship run and he gets the nod over Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski for now, but it's close.
Best second-round selection: 2019 - 41st pick, Eric Paschall, PF/C
Eric Paschall at one point was viewed as the next Draymond Green. It's happened before and typically does for players who sit around 6-foot-6, can shoot a bit, pass a bit, and play small-ball center. Suffice it to say, Paschall never became anything close to Green, but he was solid for a couple of seasons coming out of Villanova.
Biggest draft-flop: 2020 - 2nd pick, James Wiseman, C
Oh boy. LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, Devin Vassell, Saddiq Bey, Jaden McDaniels, and Desomd Bane were all taken after Wiseman in the 2020 NBA Draft. Not all of them were supposed to be surefire NBA talents, but Wiseman was until he wasn't. He's a bust.