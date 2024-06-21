A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Houston Rockets
Best first-round selection: 2021 - 2nd pick, Jalen Green, SG
Jalen Green made this list because of his 2023-24 season. Green is an elite athlete who can score in bunches. His defensive limitations currently hold him back, but he has the offensive tools to be a great offensive weapon. If he can ever emerge as a consistent player, he has the potential to be a fringe All-Star player. That's how talented he is.
Best second-round selection: 2015 - 32nd pick, Montrezl Harrell, C
Montrezl Harrell embodied "motor-mentality." The undersized big out of Louisville utilized his size to his advantage by outworking his opponents. Harrell stuck around the league for a bit but overall has had a very solid career for a player, let alone a player selected in the second round.
Biggest draft-flop: 2015 - 18th pick, Sam Dekker, PF/SF
Sam Dekker is currently trying to make a comeback in the NBA. Here's to hoping his second stint goes better than his first. Dekker was seen, at the time, as an NBA-ready prospect who could contribute steady shooting right away. Well, when you're only true calling card is shooting and you shoot 28.8% from three, you won't find too much success.