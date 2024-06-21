Sir Charles in Charge
Fansided

A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years

Examining each NBA team's best and worst NBA Draft picks over the last decade.

By Matt Sidney

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
11 of 30
Next

Houston Rockets

Best first-round selection: 2021 - 2nd pick, Jalen Green, SG

Jalen Green made this list because of his 2023-24 season. Green is an elite athlete who can score in bunches. His defensive limitations currently hold him back, but he has the offensive tools to be a great offensive weapon. If he can ever emerge as a consistent player, he has the potential to be a fringe All-Star player. That's how talented he is.

Best second-round selection: 2015 - 32nd pick, Montrezl Harrell, C

Montrezl Harrell embodied "motor-mentality." The undersized big out of Louisville utilized his size to his advantage by outworking his opponents. Harrell stuck around the league for a bit but overall has had a very solid career for a player, let alone a player selected in the second round.

Biggest draft-flop: 2015 - 18th pick, Sam Dekker, PF/SF

Sam Dekker is currently trying to make a comeback in the NBA. Here's to hoping his second stint goes better than his first. Dekker was seen, at the time, as an NBA-ready prospect who could contribute steady shooting right away. Well, when you're only true calling card is shooting and you shoot 28.8% from three, you won't find too much success.

Home/NBA Mock Drafts