A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Indiana Pacers
Best first-round selection: 2015 - 11th pick, Myles Turner, C
Myles Turner has morphed into the Pacers' most important player over the past few seasons and that's pretty rad. Turner turns shots away at the rim effortlessly and drains threes either contested or open. Turner is a force on both ends of the ball and is a huge reason why the Pacers attended the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.
Best second-round selection: 2022 - 31st pick, Andrew Nembhard, PG
There's something about Andrew Nembhard that reminds me of Jalen Brunson. Whether it be the college success, size, or style of play, Nembhard just has that "it" factor about him. Nembhard's feel for the game is next-level. He dictates pace, defends well, and shoots efficiently. Nembhard has a real chance for MIP next year. I don't think anyone's sleeping on him anymore.
Biggest draft-flop: 2021 - 13th pick, Chris Duarte, SF/SG
Chris Duarte just hasn't performed well enough to earn his draft position. Moses Moody, Corey Kispert, Jalen Johnson, Trey Murphy, and Alperen Sengun were all selected shortly after him. A team giving up on a lottery pick after two years pretty much sums it up. Duarte was traded to the Sacramento Kings after two seasons with the Pacers.