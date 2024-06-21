Sir Charles in Charge
A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years

Examining each NBA team's best and worst NBA Draft picks over the last decade.

By Matt Sidney

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
LA Clippers

Best first-round selection: 2023 - 30th pick, Kobe Brown, PF

Fun fact - the LA Clippers don't have many people to choose from. Kobe Brown gets the go here because he's played in the NBA. Go Kobe!

Best second-round selection: 2019 - 48th pick, Terance Mann, SG/SF

Terance Mann is a versatile wing/guard for the Clippers and at one point last summer was deemed remotely untouchable. That's high praise for a former 48th overall pick. Mann's unique blend of size, length, IQ, and skill allows him to see the court often. His development into a key player, showcased versatility and clutch performances, particularly in the 2021 playoffs.

Biggest draft-flop: 2018 - 13th pick, Jerome Robinson, SG

Jerome Robinson was drafted before Michael Porter Jr, Donte DiVincenzo, Kevin Huerter, Grayson Allen, and Anfernee Simons. Regardless, Robinson has not remotely come close to any of the players listed and was not worthy of a lottery selection, and quite possibly not worth a first-round selection altogether. Robinson just played a season and a half with the Clippers before he was traded to the Washington Wizards.

