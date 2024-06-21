A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Los Angeles Lakers
Best first-round selection: 2016 - 2nd pick, Brandon Ingram, SF/PF
Brandon Ingram is an All-Star forward who utilizes his length and scoring prowess to overwhelm opponents. Ingram is the choice here because the forward has averaged over 20 points per game in the past five seasons on great shooting splits. He's not just a scorer though, Ingram is a capable defender and reliable playmaker.
Best second-round selection: 2016 - 32nd pick, Ivica Zubac, C
Ivica Zubac is a starting center in the NBA today - that should tell you everything you need to know about why he's listed here. One of the most underrated bigs in the NBA, he was a huge steal for the Clippers in the 2016 NBA Draft.
Biggest draft-flop: 2023 - 17th pick, Jalen Hood-Schifino, PG
Jalen Hood-Schifino was a rookie last year. He wasn't very good. Candidly, he was borderline unplayable. He will need to really step things up this offseason if he wants a shot at being relevant in the NBA. He still has a chance to change the narrative, but he hasn't gotten off to a great start to his career.