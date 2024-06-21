A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Miami Heat
Best first-round selection: 2017 - 14th pick, Bam Adebayo, C
Bam Adebayo is the heartbeat of the Miami Heat. He is Heat culture. Adebayo is one of the best defensive players in the NBA and has a unique offensive game to go with it. If Bam could hit threes at a consistent clip, he might just be one of the most unstoppable players in the league.
Best second-round selection: 2015 - 40th pick, Josh Richardson, SG/SF
Josh Richardson is a bit of a journeyman, but a reliable contributor nonetheless. Richardson has made a career with tertiary ball-handling, solid defense, and capable floor-spacing. Second-round picks don't typically last nine-plus years in the NBA, so hats off to J-Rich.
Biggest draft-flop: 2015 - 10th pick, Justise Winslow, SF/PF
I was sipping the Justise Winslow Kool-Aid when he was coming out of college. I thought he was going to be one of the next-best players in the league. A career role-player is not what you'd want out of a top-10 pick, yet that's what Winslow's become. The potential was there, it just never came to fruition.