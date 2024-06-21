Sir Charles in Charge
A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years

Examining each NBA team's best and worst NBA Draft picks over the last decade.

By Matt Sidney

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
Miami Heat

Best first-round selection: 2017 - 14th pick, Bam Adebayo, C

Bam Adebayo is the heartbeat of the Miami Heat. He is Heat culture. Adebayo is one of the best defensive players in the NBA and has a unique offensive game to go with it. If Bam could hit threes at a consistent clip, he might just be one of the most unstoppable players in the league.

Best second-round selection: 2015 - 40th pick, Josh Richardson, SG/SF

Josh Richardson is a bit of a journeyman, but a reliable contributor nonetheless. Richardson has made a career with tertiary ball-handling, solid defense, and capable floor-spacing. Second-round picks don't typically last nine-plus years in the NBA, so hats off to J-Rich.

Biggest draft-flop: 2015 - 10th pick, Justise Winslow, SF/PF

I was sipping the Justise Winslow Kool-Aid when he was coming out of college. I thought he was going to be one of the next-best players in the league. A career role-player is not what you'd want out of a top-10 pick, yet that's what Winslow's become. The potential was there, it just never came to fruition.

