A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Milwaukee Bucks
Best first-round selection: 2018 - 17th pick, Donte DiVincenzo, SG/PG
Donte DiVincenzo, or "Sexy Ragu" as Villanova fans know him is the selection here. He's a much more evolved player than when he was drafted. He is now a secondary playmaker, a dogged defender, and a clutch scorer. DiVincenzo is a firecracker whose streakiness is turning more and more into consistency. He contributes to winning basketball and he's a fringe All-Star talent.
Best second-round selection: 2016 - 36th pick, Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG
Malcolm Brogdon is a very steady player. Selected 36th overall out of the University of Virginia, Brogdon has been a good, big two-way guard since he entered the league. Secondary playmaking, three-point shooting, and perimeter defending will never go out of style, and Brogdon has all of them. He's a consummate professional who's a very consistent basketball player.
Biggest draft-flop: 2017 - 17th pick, D.J. Wilson, PF/C
D.J. Wilson was, in theory, supposed to be a physical specimen who would help shape the future of the Milwaukee Bucks. That is not the player they got. Wilson never did turn his physical gifts into NBA success. He struggled shooting, defending, and rebounding - three things that are pretty essential if you want to be a successful big man in the NBA.