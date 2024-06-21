A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Minnesota Timberwolves
Best first-round selection: 2020 - 1st pick, Anthony Edwards, SG
Anthony Edwards looks a lot like Michael Jordan at times. He's coming off of his fourth NBA season. His regular season stats are outrageous for a soon-to-be 23-year-old, but his playoff stats are even better. Edwards' drive and motor are unparalleled. He takes matchups personally and he's the best trash talker in the game today. He's fresh off leading his team to the Western Conference Finals and he'll be an MVP candidate every year from here on out.
Best second-round selection: 2018 - 48th pick, Keita Bates-Diop, PF
Keita Bates-Diop gets the selection here because there weren't many others to choose from. He has played in every season since he was drafted and he's a relatively decent shooter and defender. Not too shabby for a former 48th overall pick.
Biggest draft-flop: 2016 - 5th pick, Kris Dunn, PG
Kris Dunn is now a role player who is very playable. Players who are former fifth-overall picks should be more than playable. Dunn was seen as an NBA-ready prospect coming out of Providence College back in 2016. He lasted one year in Minnesota before he was traded to Chicago. Ever since he's been a bench player for losing teams.