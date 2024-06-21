Sir Charles in Charge
A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years

Examining each NBA team's best and worst NBA Draft picks over the last decade.

By Matt Sidney

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
New Orleans Pelicans

Best first-round selection: 2019 - 1st pick, Zion Williamson, PF

Zion Williamson has come a long way since obliterating his shoe at Duke. Williamson is a physical beast, who can put pressure on the rim like few others. Health is a major concern for the forward, but the generational raw talent is there. Williamson is one of the few athletes who can instantly change the outcome of a game. Every time he is on the court, he gives his team a chance to win.

Best second-round selection: 2021 - 35th pick, Herb Jones, SF/SG

Herb Jones is so much more than just a perimeter defender. Kudos to him for becoming a multifaceted player. Jones is a reliable three-point shooter who's becoming a better playmaker. He's an integral member of the Pelicans and he's started just about every game he's ever played in his career - that's pretty good for a second-round pick.

Biggest draft-flop: 2020 - 13th pick, Kira Lewis, PG

Kira Lewis just never became a reliable NBA player. When you're a former lottery pick, expectations to be a contributor will shortly follow. If you don't deliver, you become a flop. Lewis has never been efficient and that's what's held him back in his career. His career now looks like he'll be a journeyman picking up one-year veteran minimum contracts year after year until he fizzles out.

