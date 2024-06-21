A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
New Orleans Pelicans
Best first-round selection: 2019 - 1st pick, Zion Williamson, PF
Zion Williamson has come a long way since obliterating his shoe at Duke. Williamson is a physical beast, who can put pressure on the rim like few others. Health is a major concern for the forward, but the generational raw talent is there. Williamson is one of the few athletes who can instantly change the outcome of a game. Every time he is on the court, he gives his team a chance to win.
Best second-round selection: 2021 - 35th pick, Herb Jones, SF/SG
Herb Jones is so much more than just a perimeter defender. Kudos to him for becoming a multifaceted player. Jones is a reliable three-point shooter who's becoming a better playmaker. He's an integral member of the Pelicans and he's started just about every game he's ever played in his career - that's pretty good for a second-round pick.
Biggest draft-flop: 2020 - 13th pick, Kira Lewis, PG
Kira Lewis just never became a reliable NBA player. When you're a former lottery pick, expectations to be a contributor will shortly follow. If you don't deliver, you become a flop. Lewis has never been efficient and that's what's held him back in his career. His career now looks like he'll be a journeyman picking up one-year veteran minimum contracts year after year until he fizzles out.