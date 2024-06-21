Sir Charles in Charge
A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years

Examining each NBA team's best and worst NBA Draft picks over the last decade.

By Matt Sidney

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
New York Knicks

Best first-round selection: 2015 - 4th pick, Kristaps Porziņģis, C/PF

Tingus Pingus! What a time to be alive. The narrative on Kristap Porzingis has always been a bit unfair, but now that he is an NBA Champion, we can settle the score that he is the best first-round pick the New York Knicks have had over the past decade. KP reinvented what it meant to be a unicorn. He has All-NBA level talent both on the offensive and defensive end of the court.

Best second-round selection: 2018 - 36th pick, Mitchell Robinson, C

Mitchell Robinson has the potential to be an all-encompassing shot blocker, but injuries consistently hold him back. Regardless, he has still had quite the career. When he does see the court, he is a menace in the lob game as well as in protecting the rim. He was one of the few second-round wins for the Knicks in the last decade.

Biggest draft-flop: 2017 - 8th pick, Frank Ntilikina, PG

Frank Ntilikina was supposed to be the next best point-of-attack defender in the NBA who would mold into a formidable offensive force to become one of the best two-way players in the league. That didn't happen as his offensive game never formed. Horrendous shooting splits made Ntilikina unplayable. For an eighth-overall pick, that's unacceptable.

