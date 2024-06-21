A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
New York Knicks
Best first-round selection: 2015 - 4th pick, Kristaps Porziņģis, C/PF
Tingus Pingus! What a time to be alive. The narrative on Kristap Porzingis has always been a bit unfair, but now that he is an NBA Champion, we can settle the score that he is the best first-round pick the New York Knicks have had over the past decade. KP reinvented what it meant to be a unicorn. He has All-NBA level talent both on the offensive and defensive end of the court.
Best second-round selection: 2018 - 36th pick, Mitchell Robinson, C
Mitchell Robinson has the potential to be an all-encompassing shot blocker, but injuries consistently hold him back. Regardless, he has still had quite the career. When he does see the court, he is a menace in the lob game as well as in protecting the rim. He was one of the few second-round wins for the Knicks in the last decade.
Biggest draft-flop: 2017 - 8th pick, Frank Ntilikina, PG
Frank Ntilikina was supposed to be the next best point-of-attack defender in the NBA who would mold into a formidable offensive force to become one of the best two-way players in the league. That didn't happen as his offensive game never formed. Horrendous shooting splits made Ntilikina unplayable. For an eighth-overall pick, that's unacceptable.