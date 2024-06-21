A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Oklahoma City Thunder
Best first-round selection: (Tie) 2022 - 2nd & 12th picks, Chet Holmgren, C/PF & Jalen Williams, PF/SF
I know, I know... I'm cheating by putting a tie. But how could I not? Really though, how can you determine who the better pick is out of Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams? Both guys have elite tools that will help elevate them to new heights. Their ceilings are impossible to predict. The sky is the limit for the pair as the Thunder continue to emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the Western Conference.
Best second-round selection: 2022 - 34th pick, Jaylin Williams, C/PF
Jaylin Williams is a tough dude. The former Arkansas Razorback embodies grit and strength. He's a reliable three-point shooter, capable defender, and ultimate teammate. What more could you ask for out of your second-round pick?
Biggest draft-flop: 2014 - 21st pick, Mitch McGary, C
Oof. Could you imagine if the Thunder chose another big man this draft? Clint Capela was available, yet the Thunder went with Michigan man Mitch McGary. He played two seasons in the NBA after being the 21st pick in the draft. He's been out of the league since.