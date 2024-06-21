A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Orlando Magic
Best first-round selection: 2021 - 1st pick, Paolo Banchero, PF
Paolo Banchero is just scratching the surface of what he can do. He might be the most unappreciated star in the NBA. Orlando is not a big market, but Banchero is changing the narrative. He's a former Rookie of the Year winner, along with an All-Star appearance this past season. He has two 20-point-per-game seasons in two years. He's a must-watch.
Best second-round selection: 2022 - 32nd pick, Caleb Houstan, SF
Caleb Houstan has not done much in the NBA yet, but never say never. He is a versatile three-and-D body who has the attributes to help his team win games. He'll need to be more consistent to stay on the court, but so far so good for the second-round selection out of the University of Michigan.
Biggest draft-flop: 2015 - 5th pick, Mario Hezonja, SF
Mario Hezonja could have been something special. He was a 6'8" playmaking shooter/scorer with athletic traits that felt like they'd translate well to the NBA. They didn't. The former fifth-overall pick spent five seasons in the league with three different teams, never averaging more than ten points per game. He's been out of the league for the past four seasons.