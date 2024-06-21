Sir Charles in Charge
A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years

Examining each NBA team's best and worst NBA Draft picks over the last decade.

By Matt Sidney

2023 NBA Draft
2023 NBA Draft / Sarah Stier/GettyImages
Philadelphia 76ers

Best first-round selection: 2014 - 3rd pick, Joel Embiid, C

Joel Embiid is one of the top-five best players in the world on any given night. He is a monster through and through. He rebounds, passes, shoots, defends, and scores, all while being efficient. Embiid just averaged more than a point per minute this season which is the first time that's happened since Wilt Chamberlain, so yeah - this guy is pretty good.

Best second-round selection: 2020 - 58th pick, Paul Reed, C

Paul Reed has been a very serviceable backup for Joel Embiid these past few seasons. It's not every day you see a player selected 58th overall see court time, but Reed has impressed and deserves minutes. He's a bit undersized, but he's a reliable defender and can contribute to winning basketball.

Biggest draft-flop: 2017 - 1st pick, Markelle Fultz, PG

It's a tough look to be the pick that was traded for Jayson Tatum. That is what Markelle Fultz is to the 76ers' fanbase. Fultz has all the tools to be a relevant player in the NBA. In fact, he's not bad... he's just not the first-overall pick good. Fultz was a huge reach here and he'll never live up to the pick unless he wins more Championships than Tatum.

