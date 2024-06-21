A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Philadelphia 76ers
Best first-round selection: 2014 - 3rd pick, Joel Embiid, C
Joel Embiid is one of the top-five best players in the world on any given night. He is a monster through and through. He rebounds, passes, shoots, defends, and scores, all while being efficient. Embiid just averaged more than a point per minute this season which is the first time that's happened since Wilt Chamberlain, so yeah - this guy is pretty good.
Best second-round selection: 2020 - 58th pick, Paul Reed, C
Paul Reed has been a very serviceable backup for Joel Embiid these past few seasons. It's not every day you see a player selected 58th overall see court time, but Reed has impressed and deserves minutes. He's a bit undersized, but he's a reliable defender and can contribute to winning basketball.
Biggest draft-flop: 2017 - 1st pick, Markelle Fultz, PG
It's a tough look to be the pick that was traded for Jayson Tatum. That is what Markelle Fultz is to the 76ers' fanbase. Fultz has all the tools to be a relevant player in the NBA. In fact, he's not bad... he's just not the first-overall pick good. Fultz was a huge reach here and he'll never live up to the pick unless he wins more Championships than Tatum.