A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Phoenix Suns
Best first-round selection: 2015 - 13th pick, Devin Booker, SG
Devin Booker is the Suns' best homegrown player arguably in team history. He's an offensive dynamo who has the ability to shift game flow effortlessly. He is arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA and his inclusion is a bit of a no-brainer. At his height, he can be a league MVP and is good enough to lead this franchise to an NBA Championship.
Best second-round selection: 2017 - 32nd pick, Davon Reed, SG
Davon Reed has appeared in NBA games across six seasons. That's nothing to scoff at for a second-round pick.
Biggest draft-flop: 2017 - 4th pick, Josh Jackson, SF
Josh Jackson is one of the bigger "what-ifs" in recent NBA memory. Jackson was an elite athlete with the potential to be the next-best forward in the league. Things never clicked for Jackson as he filled up the stat sheet with empty numbers. He never contributed to winning, wasn't efficient, and didn't play defense. What seemed to be a promising selection turned sour very quickly.