A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Portland Trail Blazers
Best first-round selection: 2018 - 24th pick, Anfernee Simons, PG/SG
Anfernee Simons has been a great offensive player for years. He might just be one of the most unappreciated players in the league. Scoot Henderson or Shaedon Sharpe might take this spot next year, but Simons' body of work over the past few seasons gives him a leg-up.
Best second-round selection: 2023 - 52nd Pick, Toumani Camara, SF/PF
Toumani Camara started 49 games for the Blazers this year, showcasing defensive versatility and decent shot-making. He figures to be a legitimate piece of the wing/forward rotation moving forward.
Biggest draft-flop: 2017 - 26th pick, Caleb Swanigan, C
Caleb Swanigan wasn't necessarily supposed to blaze the net off of the rim, but he essentially didn't do anything during his time on the Blazers, or the NBA for that matter. First-round picks have to measure up to some benchmark, unfortunately for Swanigan, he misses the mark. He last played in the league in 2020.