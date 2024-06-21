A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Sacramento Kings
Best first-round selection: 2017 - 5th pick, De'Aaron Fox, PG
De'Aaron Fox has proven to be an elite-level point guard. He's a good passer, a great ball handler, a reliable shooter, and a ferocious offensive weapon. Fox takes athleticism and shot creation to another level. He has helped resurrect the Kings into perennial Playoff hopefuls.
Best second-round selection: 2021 - 39th pick, Neemias Queta, C
Neemias Queta just won a Championship with the Boston Celtics. He's been in the league playing respectful minutes for the past few seasons. He gets the selection here.
Biggest draft-flop: 2014 - 8th pick, Nik Stauskas, SG/SF
Lottery picks, especially top-ten picks are expected to perform. They don't need to perform right away, but they do need to eventually perform. Stauskas never performed. Zach LaVine, TJ Warren, and Gary Harris were all taken shortly after. I'm sure the Kings would issue a redo on this pick if they could.