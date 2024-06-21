A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
San Antonio Spurs
Best first-round selection: 2023 - 1st pick, Victor Wembanyama, C
Duh. Victor Wembanyama was the best first-round draft choice for the Spurs over the past decade due to his extraordinary versatility, combining elite shot-blocking and three-point shooting. His unique skill set and potential to become a generational talent make him an invaluable asset to the team’s future. The Spurs are on the right track and will be back in the NBA Playoffs before we know it, and Wemby is a big reason why.
Best second-round selection: 2020 - 41st pick, Tre Jones, PG
Tre Jones offers impressive playmaking skills and defensive tenacity, quickly becoming a reliable floor general. His ability to contribute significantly on both ends of the court makes him a valuable asset and a fan favorite.
Biggest draft-flop: 2021 - 12th pick, Josh Primo, SG
No need to dive into the nuances of Primo's off-the-court behavior, but he's the obvious choice. Even as a pure basketball player, he did leave much to be desired.