A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Toronto Raptors
Best first-round selection: 2016 - 27th pick, Pascal Siakam, PF/C
Pascal Siakam has been the best first-round draft choice for the Raptors over the past decade due to his development into an All-Star and NBA Champion, showcasing significant versatility and impact. His contributions on both offense and defense were crucial in securing the Raptors’ first NBA Championship in 2019. Additionally, his leadership and resilience have made him a cornerstone for the team’s future success.
Best second-round selection: 2022 - 33rd pick, Christian Koloko, C
Christian Koloko stands out as the Raptors’ best second-round draft choice over the past decade due to his exceptional defensive presence and rapid development, significantly bolstering the team’s interior defense. His versatility and potential for growth have made him an invaluable asset to the roster’s depth.
Biggest draft-flop: 2014 - 20th pick, Bruno Caboclo, C
An inability to develop into a consistent NBA player, spending most of his time in the G League, and failing to make a significant impact on the main roster are the reasons Caboclo finds himself here.