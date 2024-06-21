A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Utah Jazz
Best first-round selection: 2023 - 16th pick, Keyonte George, G
This was a toss-up between Keyonte George and Walker Kessler, but we ultimately went with George because he had a great rookie season and projects to be a much bigger contributor to the Jazz's success than the center. George made the All-Rookie second team this past season and it feels like this might just be the beginning of a very successful career for the kid.
Best second-round selection: 2016 - 60th pick, Tyrone Wallace, SG
Tyrone Wallace gets the selection here because he has played in multiple games in multiple seasons in the NBA. Not bad for the last pick of the draft.
Biggest draft-flop: 2020 - 27th pick, Udoka Azubuike, C
Udoka Azubuike is here by default. He's a former first-round pick that really hasn't panned out in the NBA. While he was dominant at Kansas, he just has not had any impact on the NBA level.