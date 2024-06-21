A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Brooklyn Nets
Best first-round selection: 2017 - 22nd pick, Jarrett Allen, C
Jarrett Allen gets the selection here because Nic Claxton was a second-round pick. Allen has been an elite defender and rebounder in the league. The Brooklyn Nets struck gold here with Allen at 22, however, they moved Allen (to the Cleveland Cavaliers) in the multi-team blockbuster deal that landed them James Harden.
Best second-round selection: 2019 - 31st pick, Nic Claxton, C
Nic Claxton is what Jarrett Allen is minus about 40 pounds. The springy, defensive-minded big has truly grown during his time in the NBA. Claxton makes a difference when he's on the court. He was clearly a steal in the 2019 draft and might not be done improving.
Biggest draft-flop: 2023 - 22nd overall pick, Dariq Whitehead, SF/PF
Two things can be true. The Nets didn't utilize Dariq Whitehead well in his rookie season and Whitehead might not have been all that playable. Luckily for Whitehead, he still has plenty of time to turn his career around. All the measurables suggest he could be a contributor down the line; he simply hasn't been that thus far.