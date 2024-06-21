A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Washington Wizards
Best first-round selection: 2020 - 9th pick, Deni Avdija, SF
Deni Avdija has been progressing year over year to the point where he is now a very reliable perimeter defender and a capable outside shooter. Avdija put together his best performance this season and the Wizards should have every reason to be excited about his further progression. 6'9" playmaking forwards are always in demand.
Best second-round selection: N/A
There hasn't been any impact from the Wizards' second-round picks over the past decade.
Biggest draft-flop: 2022 - 10th pick, Johnny Davis, SG
Johnny Davis is running out of time to show that he even belongs in the NBA. The Former Wisconsin Badger has had a rough go thus far. Being a top-ten pick comes with expectations, especially when you come with multiple college years under your belt. Davis needs to right the ship ASAP or he'll be out of the league sooner rather than later.