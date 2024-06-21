A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Charlotte Hornets
Best first-round selection: 2018 - 11th pick, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG
SGA will be in the MVP conversation for years to come. While he was traded to the LA Clippers on draft night, the Hornets made the selection of one of the true generational talents in the league today. SGA's inclusion here is very easy - he's a top-ten player in the league and you could easily argue top-five.
Best second-round selection: 2019 - 36th pick, Cody Martin, SF
Cody Martin has been a solid rotation piece for the Hornets for the past five seasons. He's a steady three-and-D wing who offers available athleticism and defense. He has been a bright spot in second-round picks for the Hornets. He's coming off a season in which he averaged eight points, four rebounds, and four assists per game.
Biggest draft-flop: 2021 - 11th pick, James Bouknight, SG
James Bouknight has struggled in his three seasons in the league. Trey Murphy, Alperen Sengun, Moses Moody, and Jalen Johnson were all taken AFTER Bouknight in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Hornets would love to have this one back, and it could be only a matter of time before he's off the team.