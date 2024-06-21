A decade of drafts: Every NBA team's best draft picks and biggest flop over the past 10 years
By Matt Sidney
Chicago Bulls
Best first-round selection: 2019 - 7th pick, Coby White, PG/SG
Coby White has been secretly trudging along, all while becoming more efficient from the field and less turnover-prone. White offers a unique blend of vision, size, and athleticism for the point guard position. A nominee for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2024, White has consistently improved to earn the best-drafted Bull over the past decade.
Best second-round selection: 2021 - 38th pick, Ayo Dosunmu, SG/PG
Ayo Dosunmu was a bigger combo guard coming out of the University of Illinois back in 2021. He immediately put pressure on opposing offenses with his defensive versatility and strength. He also instantly became a valued role player as a rookie. During his third season in Chicago, he averaged a career-high 12 points on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Biggest draft-flop: 2016 - 14th pick, Denzel Valentine, SF
Back in 2016, the Bulls selected wing Denzel Valentine out of Michigan State. Valentine seemed like an NBA-ready prospect at the time, however, time has not been kind to the former Spartan. He last played in the NBA in 2022, but he's been a journeyman at best and never reached the echelon of lottery pick-level talent.