Chicago Bulls

Best first-round selection: 2019 - 7th pick, Coby White, PG/SG

Coby White has been secretly trudging along, all while becoming more efficient from the field and less turnover-prone. White offers a unique blend of vision, size, and athleticism for the point guard position. A nominee for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2024, White has consistently improved to earn the best-drafted Bull over the past decade.

Best second-round selection: 2021 - 38th pick, Ayo Dosunmu, SG/PG

Ayo Dosunmu was a bigger combo guard coming out of the University of Illinois back in 2021. He immediately put pressure on opposing offenses with his defensive versatility and strength. He also instantly became a valued role player as a rookie. During his third season in Chicago, he averaged a career-high 12 points on 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Biggest draft-flop: 2016 - 14th pick, Denzel Valentine, SF

Back in 2016, the Bulls selected wing Denzel Valentine out of Michigan State. Valentine seemed like an NBA-ready prospect at the time, however, time has not been kind to the former Spartan. He last played in the NBA in 2022, but he's been a journeyman at best and never reached the echelon of lottery pick-level talent.

