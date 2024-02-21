NBA: Tiering the 6 teams (and a few dark horses) that can win the 2024 championship
Using a unique formula to predict the six teams that can win the 2024 NBA Championship.
The strong contenders
Denver Nuggets
I wasn't concerned about the Denver Nuggets just yet until I ran the numbers of this formula. Aside from the fact that the Nuggets have Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic on the roster, there's very little else that suggests they're going to be a strong contender heading into the postseason. But, I'll give the defending champs the benefit of the doubt. Right now, the Nuggets don't have a top-10 offense or defense. Their net rating is ranked 9th in the league. It's something to keep an eye on.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the highest-performing teams based on this formula. If they had a second superstar, they'd probably be my pick to win the championship this season. The Thunder have a top 5 offense, defense, and net rating. The question is, how far can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carry this team in the postseason?
Milwaukee Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks may be a bit of a mess but their talent is something that you can't count out. If they figure it out, it wouldn't be surprising at all if they managed to win it all. With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, it's their top 5 offense that will give them a realistic shot to win it all. But, woof, things don't look great for the Bucks at the moment.
New York Knicks
As you would expect, the New York Knicks measured as the team in the Eastern Conference with the second-best shot to win the NBA Championship based on the formula. Led by Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, the Knicks will have a decent shot to make a run to the conference finals. With a top-10 offense, defense, and net rating, it's hard not to take the Knicks as a serious threat in the East.