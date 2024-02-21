NBA: Tiering the 6 teams (and a few dark horses) that can win the 2024 championship
Using a unique formula to predict the six teams that can win the 2024 NBA Championship.
The heavy favorites to win it all
LA Clippers
It hasn't been talked about much but the LA Clippers should be considered one of the favorites to win it all this season. Since making the move for James Harden, the Clippers have been arguably the best team in the league - and that includes the Boston Celtics. As long as they can remain healthy, the trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Harden should be able to make a deep run in the West.
The Clippers also have a top 5 offense and net rating on the season to hammer home the eye test.
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are obviously the most complete contender in the NBA right now. They have a great roster with 3-4 stars and at least two superstars. They also have a No. 1 offense, No. 3 defense, and No. 1 net rating in the league. If the Celtics aren't at least an NBA Finals participant, it would be the biggest surprise of the season thus far.
Entering the playoffs, the Celtics are going to be head and shoulders the favorite to come out of the East. I'd also have to think that they'll be favored in any NBA Finals matchup no matter who comes out of the West.