NBA: Tiering the 6 teams (and a few dark horses) that can win the 2024 championship
Using a unique formula to predict the six teams that can win the 2024 NBA Championship.
My educated prediction based on this formula
Looking at the landscape of the league after running the formula, there are a few teams that I can see winning it all this season. Making a prediction could prove to be difficult. However, isn't that the point of it all? I'd be pretty silly if I didn't pencil in the Boston Celtics to come out of the Eastern Conference. With how much talent they have on their roster, assuming they don't suffer a massive injury, this is a team that should make the NBA Finals.
Where it gets difficult is predicting who will come out of the Western Conference. I could legitimately see the LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, or even a team like the Phoenix Suns win the West. For now, I think I'm going to go out on a limb and pick the Clippers to win the West. It may not be a popular pick but if they can avoid injuries down the stretch, this is a team that is built to win it all.
I predict that the Celtics will win the NBA Finals in six games over the Clippers. Of course, a lot can change between now and the NBA Finals but that's how I would predict it if I had to right now. Either way, let's enjoy the final stretch of the season.