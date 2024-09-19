NBA: Top 5 Longest winning streaks in regular season history
Looking back at the top 5 longest winning streaks in NBA regular season history.
Over the course of NBA history, there have been plenty of impressive streaks. When it comes to an overall team perspective, there may be no more impressive one than prolonged winning streaks. Because of the parity that can take place in the regular season from game to game, stacking together extended winning streaks can be extremely difficult, even for the best teams in the league.
For example, looking back at last year's Boston Celtics, one of the most dominant teams in recent history, the longest winning streak they had was 11 games. They won 64 games and cruised their way to an NBA Championship, but an 11-game winning streak isn't even close to the top 5 list of longest winning streaks in NBA regular season history.
Longest winning streaks in NBA regular season history
T-5. Washington Capitols (1947-49) - 20 games
The Washington Capitols get our list started with the 20-game win streak they had over the course of the 1947-48 (5 games) and 1948-49 seasons (15 games). They closed the 47-48 season on a high note and carried that over to the 48-49 season. The Capitols didn't win a championship in either season but did finish as a finalist during the 48-49 season. Red Auerbach was the head coach for both seasons for Washington; just a few years before we would make his move to Boston.
Bob Feerick was the leading scorer for the Capitols during the 48-49 season but they did feature five players who would average double figures on the offensive end of the floor.