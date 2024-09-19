NBA: Top 5 Longest winning streaks in regular season history
T-5. Milwaukee Bucks (1970-71) - 20 games
Led by head coach Larry Costello, the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks would win 20 straight regular season games en route to winning the NBA Championship. With a veteran Oscar Robertson and young Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the Bucks would win 66 games in the regular season and lose just two games on their way to the championship. In addition to Robertson and Kareem, the Bucks would have three other players who would average double-figures on the offensive end of the floor.
The Bucks were so dominant during the regular season that not only did they have a 20-game winning streak during the regular season but they almost did it twice. Aside from the record-setting 20-game winning streak, the Bucks would also win 15 games in a row earlier in the regular season.
One of the most dominant teams from the 1970s, it's easy to see why the Bucks tied the record at the time for most regular season wins in a row.