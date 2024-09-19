NBA: Top 5 Longest winning streaks in regular season history
4. Houston Rockets (2007-08) - 22 games
One of the most underrated teams in NBA history, the 2007-08 Houston Rockets would go on to win 55 regular season games. They would eventually lose in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Utah Jazz but their accomplishments in the regular season can't be overstated. The Rockets would win 22 straight games. With a dynamic duo of Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming, many believed that this Rockets team would be able to pull off what so few in the past could do - make it a legit deep playoff run, perhaps the first since the days of Hakeem Olajuwon.
But even though the Rockets faltered on that front, this is a team that certainly deserves some credit for getting extremely hot in the regular season. Did they hit their peak too quickly? Perhaps.
That's kind of the game of the NBA. That's the mystery of some of the best teams to never win an NBA title. This Rockets team was fun to watch and certainly was a good change of pace to the Los Angeles Lakers dominance in the early 2000s.