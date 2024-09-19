NBA: Top 5 Longest winning streaks in regular season history
3. Miami Heat (2012-13) - 27 games
In what was the most dominant season of the Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, the 2012-13 Miami Heat would nearly set the NBA record for longest winning streak in the regular season. Falling five games short, the Heat did manage to string together 27 straight wins in the regular season. The defending champions had hit their stride during their third season together and there were no more questions about this core. The 2012-13 Heat would win 66 games in the regular season and would carry that momentum to win their second-straight NBA Championship.
The Heat had to come from behind in the NBA Finals, falling behind 3-2 in the series, but this team was able to push the right buttons once again to win a second NBA title. It's bittersweet in retrospect considering this was the team's peak.
The following season the Heat would still manage to make it back to the NBA Finals but it would all fall apart as the San Antonio Spurs had their way with the team.