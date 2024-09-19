NBA: Top 5 Longest winning streaks in regular season history
2. Golden State Warriors (2014-16) - 28 games
The Golden State Warriors were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA during the 2010s, winning three NBA Championships in five seasons. Particularly during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, they were historic. They would win their first championship in 2015, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. During that season, they won 67 regular season games. The following season, they were even better. The 2015-16 Warriors would go on to win a record 73 wins in the regular season. Stacking together the end of the 2014-15 regular season and the start of the 2015-16 regular season, the Warriors would win 28 straight regular season games.
Interestingly enough, after winning a championship in 2015, the Warriors would falter the next season to the same Cleveland Cavaliers. It's a shame that the greatest regular season in NBA history could win a championship. Even more unsettling considering they blew a 3-1 series lead in the NBA Finals.
Nevertheless, there's no question that these two seasons will live forever when looking back at some of the best teams in league history.