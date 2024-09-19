NBA: Top 5 Longest winning streaks in regular season history
1. Los Angeles Lakers (1971-72) - 33 games
Considering the history of the team's dominance in the NBA, it would've been odd to have this entire list without the Los Angeles Lakers making an appearance. But, make no mistake, there is one Lakers team that set the record for the longest winning streak in NBA history back in 1971-72. A Lakers team led by Gail Goodrich, Jerry West, and an elder Wilt Chamberlain would win 33 straight games in the regular season. The Lakers would finish with 69 regular season wins and cruised their way toward an NBA Finals win over the New York Knicks.
The 1972 NBA Championship was the team's first title in nearly 20 years and broke a streak in which the Lakers were 0-8 in the NBA Finals over the previous 13 seasons. It would help set the foundation for a new era for the Lakers, one that wouldn't come to full fruition until the 1980s.
Nevertheless, there's no question that the 1971-72 Lakers holds a strong part of the team's franchise history. And 33 straight regular season wins is one of those records that may never be broken ever again.