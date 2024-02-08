NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Miami Heat
Trade deadline move: Acquired Terry Rozier
Dating back to the offseason, it was clear that the Miami Heat needed to make a move before the NBA Trade Deadline to bolster their chances of making another deep run in the Eastern Conference. Once it became clear that Miami didn't have the talent to compete with the top 5 in the East standings, it was a matter of when, not if, the Heat would make their move. Equipped with a valuable asset in the way of Kyle Lowry's expiring contract, the Heat decided to pursue Terry Rozier.
Nearly a month before the trade deadline, the Heat made their move. The Heat acquired Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Lowry and a future first-round pick. Rozier is a player that should theoretically help on the offensive end but he hasn't made the immediate impact that perhaps many believed he would.
Over the course of the second half of the season, the Heat will have a few things to figure out. Trying to make Rozier and Tyler Herro, the team's starting backcourt, work will be at the top of their list as the push toward the playoffs begins.
Grade: B-