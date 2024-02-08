NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Trade deadline moves: Acquired Monte Morris
Short of a complete collapse in the second half of the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves are likely going to finish as a top 4 seed in the Western Conference standings. That wasn't something that could've been predicted by anyone before the year began. Nevertheless, the Wolves operated as a championship contender in the weeks leading up to the NBA Trade Deadline (as they should've).
With a need to solidify their backcourt, the Wolves make a small-level move for Monte Morris. The veteran guard should play a valuable role for the Wolves down the stretch behind Mike Conley Jr. and Anthony Edwards. Morris hasn't played much this season as he was recovering from injury but is coming off a season in which he averaged 10 points, five assists, and three rebounds per game on 48 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range last season with the Washington Wizards.
The Wolves did well in patching up their backcourt depth at the deadline. Morris is not a headlining name from this year's deadline, but he could be a key to a long postseason run for Minnesota.
Grade: B