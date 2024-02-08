NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Trade deadline moves: Acquired Gordon Hayward
Through the first half of the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference. Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the chance for the Thunder to pounce on their first-half greatness was viewed as too good to pass up. And Oklahoma City didn't pass that up. In an attempt to cement their status as a contender in the West, the Thunder acquired Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Terrance Mann and Davis Bertans.
What you have to love most about the Thunder's move for Hayward is that it won't truly impact or hurt the production of their top three players. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams won't be hurt by anything Hayward brings to the table. Hayward is the type of veteran role player who can just fit into what the team needs.
He's a player who will offer some much-needed experience and versatility on the wing. This is an excellent move for the Thunder.
Grade: B+