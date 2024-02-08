NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Phoenix Suns
Trade deadline moves: Acquired Royce O'Neale
Even without many, if any, tradable assets heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the fact that the Phoenix Suns were able to pull off a move for a rotational player that is going to help the team win games is outstanding. The Suns acquired O'Neale for salary fillers and three second-round picks from the Brooklyn Nets. As the Nets begin to play better of late, the addition of O'Neale could pay dividends down the stretch.
O'Neale adds a defensive-minded wing that is going to bolster the supporting cast around their core four of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic. That's exactly what the Suns wanted to accomplish heading into the trade deadline. How they were going to do it, who knew? However, this front office continues to find ways to defy the odds.
The Suns are in a good spot heading into the final push toward the playoffs and if they can remain healthy, there's no question that this team is going to be one that not many will want to see in the postseason.
Grade: B