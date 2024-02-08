NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
San Antonio Spurs
Trade deadline moves: Traded Doug McDermott
The San Antonio Spurs didn't enter the NBA Trade Deadline with many moves to make. With a couple of veterans on the roster, it was not going to be surprising to see them make a deal or two, however. In the end, that's exactly what transpired as the Spurs traded Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, who is likely to get bought out once the deal is complete, and a future second-round pick.
Considering that McDermott is in line to test free agency after this season, this ways a move that anyone could've seen coming a mile away. Especially after the Pacers elected to trade Buddy Hield earlier in the day. Essentially, the Pacers used McDermott as a low-budget replacement for Hield. Whether it works out or not remains to be seen.
In the end, the Spurs didn't need to do much. Their future is already in good hands and they used the trade deadline as icing on the cake to potentially boost them into the offseason. However, no big moves emerged for San Antonio.
Grade: C+