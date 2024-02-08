NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Toronto Raptors
Trade deadline moves: Traded Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Dennis Schroder; acquired Kelly Olynyk and Spencer Dinwiddie
The calls for the Toronto Raptors to retool their roster began last season. However, Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri held off on making such a move as long as he could. In the end, the writing was on the wall and the Raptors decided to pull the trigger on several trades that would point to a retooling of the roster. Toronto traded Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and then Bruce Brown (who they received as part of the Siakam deal with the Indiana Pacers).
Here's the total return the Raptors got from trading each of these three players: Immanuel Quickley, Kira Lewis Jr., RJ Barrett, Jordan Nwora, three first-round picks, and a 2024 second-round pick. You can argue that the Raptors should've made the pivot toward retooling last year or even this past offseason but you can't argue with the results.
The Raptors did well in trading Siakam and Anunoby. They can now successfully hand over the keys of the franchise to Scottie Barnes. As Toronto begins this new era of basketball for the franchise, they have a foundation to be successful. Whether or not they'll be able to put the right pieces around Barnes remains to be seen, but that's another conversation for another day.
Grade: A