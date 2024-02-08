NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Boston Celtics
Trade deadline moves: Acquired Xavier Tillman
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, the Boston Celtics clearly wanted to add a piece to their frontcourt. There were several names thrown out as possibilities for the team over the last few weeks. In the end, the Celtics decided to make a move for Memphis Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman, a 25-year-old forward out of Michigan State. In his fourth season in the league, Tillman was averaging six points and five rebounds per game on 41 percent shooting from the field.
Tillman is not a prototypical big but he does add size to a Celtics frontcourt that needed it. Tillman joins a frontcourt of Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kornet in Boston. Tillman is currently sidelined with a knee injury but the indication is that he will be back sooner than later. As a defensive specialist, he'll be welcomed with open arms.
With one of the best rosters in the league, the Celtics didn't need to make a huge upgrade at the trade deadline. Now that they've added another big man, the Celtics are positioned to win their first NBA Championship for the first time since 2008.
Grade: B-