NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Utah Jazz
Trade deadline moves: Traded Kelly Olynyk
The Utah Jazz entered the NBA Trade Deadline with several possibilities. With a strong core of veteran players on their roster ahead of the deadline, many expected the Jazz to be more of a seller than they actually were. Then again, it's hard for a team to completely pivot toward a seller in a matter of a few weeks. Not every team has a front office that can pull off what the Toronto Raptors did over the last month of the season.
Nevertheless, the fact that the Jazz was able to pry a future first-round pick out of Toronto, of all teams, for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji is a big win. I'm not sure I truly understand the move from the Raptors' perspective, but that's not the Jazz's job. They are tasked with getting the most value for their trade candidates and that's exactly what they did.
All in all, Utah did a great job in continuing to build its asset stockpile at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
Grade: B