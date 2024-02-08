NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Brooklyn Nets
Trade deadline moves: Acquired Dennis Schroder, traded Spencer Dinwiddie and Royce O'Neale
For as much as the Brooklyn Nets were rumored ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, I'm sure there are many that are going to be considered surprised by their relative inactivity. In the end, the Nets did make a swap for Dennis Schroder (and Thaddeus Young) in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie. Brooklyn did well in trading Dinwiddie considering he's an expiring contract after this season.
And I suppose that the addition of Schroder will help the team down the stretch. However, the Nets were linked to a couple of other bigger names. In the end, they decided to make a safe play that slightly improved their roster. At this point, the Nets are likely going to make an attempt to slide into the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference.
It will set up a big offseason for the team. The Nets will have plenty of ammo to work with and perhaps the big move for Brooklyn will just have to wait a few more months. Either way, the Nets get a passing grade for the two small deals made at the deadline.
Grade: C+