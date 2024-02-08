NBA Trade Deadline Grades: New York Knicks steal deadline day; Lakers disappoint
Handing out NBA Trade Deadline grades to every team that made a sizable move to improve their rosters.
Charlotte Hornets
Trade deadline moves: Traded Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, and PJ Washington
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline season, the Charlotte Hornets, after a slow start to the season, are a team that many identified as one that would embrace being a big seller. The Hornets started off their deadline festivities by trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat a few weeks before the actual trade deadline. Charlotte managed to get a future first-round pick and the expiring contract of Kyle Lowry in exchange.
Even though it may not seem much, a future first-round pick is a solid return for a player who no longer appears to be a big part of the team's future. Rozier was at a point in his career where he deserved to find his way to a better circumstance. Still in the early stages of a rebuild, it only made sense for the Hornets to move on from Rozier at the deadline.
In addition to Rozier, the Hornets also traded PJ Washington to the Dallas Mavericks (in exchange for Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first-round pick) and Gordon Hayward to the Oklahoma City Thunder in, essentially, a salary dump move.
Grade: B